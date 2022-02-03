Srinivas B.V. star campaigner in Uttarakhand polls

He figures in a list of 30 star campaigners for the Congress

Srinivas B.V., president, Indian Youth Congress, is the lone leader from Karnataka to figure in the list of star campaigners for the Congress for the election campaign in Uttarakhand.

Elections to the 70-member Legislative Assembly in Uttarakhand will be held on February 14. The votes will be counted and the results will be declared on March 10.

The Congress party has listed 30 star campaigners, including former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh and the party’s interim president Sonia Gandhi, for the campaign in Uttarakhand.