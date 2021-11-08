Srinivas at 11th day ceremony of DKS’ kin

JD(S) MLA from Gubbi S.R. Srinivas attended the 11th day ceremony of Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president D.K. Shivakumar’s father-in-law. Congress sources said Mr. Srinivas was at the ceremony in Mysuru on Saturday.

Mr. Srinivas, counted among the disgruntled JD(S) MLAs, has already been in touch with Congress leaders including former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. His presence at the KPCC chief’s father-in-law’s ceremony in Mysuru was also found to be politically significant in view of the JD(S) MLA’s plans to join the Congress.

Mr. Gowda has also publicly stated that he had spoken to Mr. Siddaramaiah and Mr. Shivakumar on his plans to join the Congress.