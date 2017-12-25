Srinidhi Kamath and Sahana Pujar emerge winners

Srinidhi Kamath, Class IX student of Dr. G.V. Joshi Rotary High School, Hubballi, and Sahana C. Pujar, Class V student of V.S. Pillay English Medium School, Hubballi, emerged winners of Senior and Junior category respectively in the regional finals of The Hindu Young World Painting Competition 2017-18 held here on Sunday.

In the competition presented by Thyrocare and held at KLE Society’s Kadasiddeshwar Arts and H.S. Kotambari Science Institute, scores of students from the districts of Dharwad, Belagavi, Vijayapura, Bagalkot, Haveri, Gadag, Davanagere, and Ballari in the State and Solapur in neighbouring Maharashtra took part.

In the Senior category, Sudeep S. Hegade (Class VIII) of M.V. Herewadkar English Medium School, Belagavi and Jahnavi V. Kulkarni (Class VIII) of Sangameshwar Public School, Solapur, won the second and third prize respectively.

In the Junior category, Archita V. Angadi (Class V) of V.S. Pillay English Medium School, Hubballi and Aarya A. Varkar (Class VI) of Chinmay Vidyalay, Hubballi, bagged the next two prizes.

Giving away the prizes to the winners, senior artist and former principal of Vijay Art Institute, Gadag, Premavati P. Handigol called on the students to pursue their passion and also asked the parents to allow their children to pursue their interest.

Lauding The Hindu for organising the event, Ms. Premavati said painting provided peace and happiness and it also helped children improve their handwriting. She also threw light on the immense opportunities for artists especially in the field of animation and entertainment industry.

Deputy General Manager of Corporation Bank M.N. Madhusudhana lauded the initiative by The Hindu and emphasised on the importance of participation in competitions. Senior artists Vijayanand Kalwad and H.M. Gurani were judges for the event.

Consolation prize

Seniors: Tejaswini Girisagar (VIII), Bapuji International Residential School, Badagandi, Bagalkot; Parth P. Gunjikavi (VIII), M.V. Hirewadkar English Medium School, Belagavi; Swati I. Patil (IX), Prerana Public School, Vijayapura; Sanjana Mahendrakar (IX) Dr. GVJ Rotary High School, Hubballi; Avaneesh H. Kamath (VII), Chinmaya Vidyalay, Hubballi; Shweta Valange (IX), Sangameshwar Public School, Solapur, and Faby Shahul (VIII), Sanskar English Medium School, Hubballi.

Juniors: Appu S. Patil (VI) and Shryashi Chakrabarty (V), Chinmay Vidyalaya, Hubballi; Hrushikeshayya V.N. (V),VS Pillay English Medium School, Hubballi; Adithya B. Shetty (VI), RNS Vidyaniketan, Hubballi; Sunil M. Ningollimath (VI) and Basavaraj Veerapur (VI), Bapuji International Residential School, Badagandi, Bagalkot, and Nihal S.N. Bala (V),Vinayak Vidyaniketan, Gadag.

Arrow Publications was the Knowledge Partner of the event. Corporation Bank was the Regional Partner and KLE Society’s Kadasiddeshwar Arts and H.S. Kotambri Science Institute was the Venue Partner. Srikrishna Milks Pvt. Ltd., Utsav Rock Garden, Gotagodi, Shiggaon, and Aqua Dipsip were the local sponsors.