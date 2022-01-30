Sringeri tahsildar’s driver found dead

This has come at a time when the Revenue Department is probing into the alleged corruption and irregularities in the Sringeri taluk office

Vijeth Hegtur, 26, driver of Sringeri tahsildar’s official vehicle, was found dead at Hegtur in Sringeri taluk on January 29 evening. He is suspected to have died by suicide in the farm owned by his family at Hegtur.

He was found dead at a time when the Revenue Department is probing into the alleged corruption and irregularities in issuing certificates regularizing housing properties by the Sringeri taluk office.

Anti-Corruption Bureau Police had arrested Sringeri tahsildar R. Ambuja and village accountant Siddappa while accepting a bribe for regularisiation of a residential property on January 6.

Following this Chikkamagaluru Deputy Commissioner had ordered an inquiry into the allegations of corruption and irregularities in issuing clearances for residential properties in the taluk. Hundreds of applicants allegedly got clearances based on false documents.

Assistant Commissioner H.L. Nagaraj was heading the inquiry. Three staff members of the taluk office were suspended. Meanwhile, a few files had gone missing from the tahsildar’s office, resulting in the transfer of a couple of staff members from Sringeri.

Sringeri Police are probing the death of Vijeth.

Those in distress and having suicidal tendencies can call up the state’s helpline 104 for counseling.