Sringeri shuts down to highlight demand for 100-bed super speciality hospital

Hassan

22 October 2021 14:36 IST

At present, the pilgrim centre has a 30-bed government hospital

Residents of Sringeri, who had given a call for a bandh to highlight their demand for a 100-bed super speciality hospital in the town, received an impressive response on October 22.

Most of the shops and business establishments were closed. Autorickshaws were off the roads. The pilgrim centre, normally busy with devotees, wore a deserted look.

Some organisations of the town had given a call for the bandh keeping aside their political affiliations. Leaders of all political parties had extended support for the demand. A few protesters stopped buses at the entrance of the town. They also walked in a procession through the town raising slogans in support of their demand.

At present, the town has a 30-bed government hospital. People facing a medical emergency have to travel to either Manipal or Shivamogga. Many have died on the way to a hospital.