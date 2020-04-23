Sringeri Sharada Peetham condemns Palghar lynching incident

The Sringeri Shankaracharya Sharada Peetham has condemned the lynching of two seers at Palghar and appealed to people to maintain peace and harmony.

In a statement, the Peetham said, “The Sringeri Math condemns the unfortunate act of mob lynching at Palghar, Maharashtra on April 6, whose victims included Sadhu Sri Kalpavrukshagiri ji and Sadhu Sri Sushilgiri ji.”

Stating that special prayers were offered to Goddess Sharadamba for the departed souls, the Peetham appealed to every citizen of the country “to maintain peace and harmony during such testing times.”

The incident took place on the night of April 16 when the two seers and their driver were going from Mumbai in a car towards Surat in Gujarat to attend a funeral.

Their vehicle was stopped near a village in Palghar district where they were dragged out of the car and beaten to death with sticks by a mob on suspicion that they were child-lifters.