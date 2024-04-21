ADVERTISEMENT

Sringeri seer releases book written by Goa Governor

April 21, 2024 07:29 pm | Updated 07:29 pm IST - Belagavi

The book, which is Sreedharan Pillai’s 221st, was launched at New Durbar Hall in the Raj Bhavan, Dona Paula

The Hindu Bureau

Shankaracharya of Dakshinamnaya Sri Sharada Peetham, Sringeri, Jagadguru Sri Sri Vidhushekhara Bharati Swami handing over the first copy of the book, Heavenly Islands of Goa, to Jnanpith award winner Damodar Mauzo in Goa. The book is authored by Governor of Goa P.S. Sreedharan Pillai. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Shankaracharya of Dakshinamnaya Sri Sharada Peetham, Sringeri, Jagadguru Sri Sri Vidhushekhara Bharati Swami released “Heavenly Islands of Goa”, a book authored by Governor of Goa P.S. Sreedharan Pillai, in Goa on Saturday.

The book, which is Mr. Pillai’s 221st, was released at a programme held at New Durbar Hall in the Raj Bhavan in Dona Paula.

Jnanpith award winner Damodar Mauzo received the first copy of the book.

The seer appreciated the efforts of Mr. Pillai for creating wonderful literature in the field of social-culture, Indian history and tradition which will be helpful to the young generation to make research and study the vibrant culture and history of the country.

He congratulated the author for writing more than 200 books. “It is really impressive that he is doing his own research and sharing his valuable knowledge through publishing books for posterity,” the seer said.

The Governor expressed his gratitude to the Jagadguru. He shared his experiences during Goa Sampurna Yatra and Gram Yatra involving visits to various islands of historical and heritage value.

Mr. Mauzo appreciated the passionate efforts of the Governor towards writing books on varied subjects and crossing the mark of 200. He expressed the confidence that the Governor will complete writing 300 books soon.

Shankaracharya of Dakshinamnaya Sri Sharada Peetham, Sringeri, Jagadguru Sri Sri Vidhushekhara Bharati Swami during his visit to a Goshala on the premises of the Goa Raj Bhavan, with Governor P.S. Sreedharan Pillai and Rita Pillai. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The seer visited a Goshala on the premises of the Raj Bhavan, where 21 indigenous breeds of Sweta Kapila breed are sheltered.

Earlier, Mr. Pillai and his wife Rita Pillai performed Pada Puja of the seer.

Secretary to the Governor, Additional Secretary, Comptroller of the Raj Bhavan, ADCs to Governor and other officials were present on the occasion, said a release from OSD to Goa Governor Joemon Job.

