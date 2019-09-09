Karnataka

Sringeri residents offer prayers to stop downpour

People of Sringeri praying to rain god to stop downpour

People of Sringeri praying to rain god to stop downpour   | Photo Credit: Special Correspondent

Parts of Sringeri, Koppa, N.R.Pura, Mudigere and Chikkamagaluru have been receiving heavy rain for the last few days

People of Sringeri are praying to a rain god, but this time it is to stop the continuous downpour. The residents under the leadership of MLA T.D. Raje Gowda offered prayers to Rishyasringa, considered a rain god, at Kigga near Sringeri on Monday to stop the heavy rain.

Parts of Sringeri, Koppa, N.R.Pura, Mudigere and Chikkamagaluru have been receiving heavy rain for the last few days. Last month, many parts of the district received heavy rain causing landslips and damage to public properties.

Whenever Karnataka experiences drought, people and their representatives offer prayers to Rishyasringa seeking rain.

