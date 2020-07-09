KarnatakaChikkamagaluru 09 July 2020 14:01 IST
Sringeri MLA tests positive
Updated: 09 July 2020 14:01 IST
Sringeri MLA T.D. Raje Gowda tested positive for CoOVID-19 infection on Wednesday.
In a Facebook post, the Congress MLA said he had been admitted to a designated hospital. In a message to people of his constituency, Mr. Raje Gowda said people need not worry about his health and he would come back recovered soon.
Earlier BJP MLC M.K.Pranesh and his wife tested positive. Another MLC of the JD(S) S.L. Bhoje Gowda also tested positive.
