Sringeri MLA tests positive

Chikkamagaluru

09 July 2020 14:01 IST

Sringeri MLA T.D. Raje Gowda tested positive for CoOVID-19 infection on Wednesday.

In a Facebook post, the Congress MLA said he had been admitted to a designated hospital. In a message to people of his constituency, Mr. Raje Gowda said people need not worry about his health and he would come back recovered soon.

Advertising

Advertising

Earlier BJP MLC M.K.Pranesh and his wife tested positive. Another MLC of the JD(S) S.L. Bhoje Gowda also tested positive.