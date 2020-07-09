Karnataka

Sringeri MLA tests positive

Sringeri MLA T.D. Raje Gowda tested positive for CoOVID-19 infection on Wednesday.

In a Facebook post, the Congress MLA said he had been admitted to a designated hospital. In a message to people of his constituency, Mr. Raje Gowda said people need not worry about his health and he would come back recovered soon.

Earlier BJP MLC M.K.Pranesh and his wife tested positive. Another MLC of the JD(S) S.L. Bhoje Gowda also tested positive.

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jul 9, 2020 2:01:41 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/karnataka/sringeri-mla-tests-positive/article32029360.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY