Srikanth Pujari released on bail in Hubballi

Led by Hubballi Dharwad Central MLA Mahesh Tenginakai, BJP members welcomed him with garlands

January 06, 2024 09:22 pm | Updated 09:23 pm IST - HUBBALLI

The Hindu Bureau
BJP MLA Mahesh Tenginakai offering sweets to activist Srikanth Pujari after the latter was released from prison on bail, in Hubballi, on Saturday.

BJP MLA Mahesh Tenginakai offering sweets to activist Srikanth Pujari after the latter was released from prison on bail, in Hubballi, on Saturday. | Photo Credit: PTI

Srikanth Pujari, who was arrested in connection with a rioting case of 1992, whom the BJP leaders claim to be a ‘Ram Bhakt’ was released from the Hubballi sub-jail on Saturday with BJP members, led by Hubballi Dharwad Central MLA Mahesh Tenginakai, welcoming him with garlands.

Earlier in the day, the counsels for the accused Sanjeev Badaskar and Ashok Anvekar approached the Second Additional Civil and Third JMFC Court for fulfilling the bail conditions of providing two sureties and bail bond of ₹1 lakh. After verifying the documents, the court issued the release order. Subsequently in the afternoon, after the court staff submitted the release to the jail authorities, Srikanth Pujari was released from the prison.

Speaking to presspersons in front of the Hubballi sub-jail, Mr. Tenginakai called the release as victory for the Ram Bhakts.

Srikanth Pujari comes out of a prison after he was released on bail, in Hubballi on Saturday.

Srikanth Pujari comes out of a prison after he was released on bail, in Hubballi on Saturday. | Photo Credit: PTI

On the demand for suspension of the Police Inspector responsible for the arrest of Srikanth Pujari, he said that any decision on continuing the agitation over the issue would be decided at the meeting of party’s State president B.Y. Vijayendra and Opposition leader R. Ashok. Further plans would be chalked out based on their decision, he said.

He said that Chief Minister and Home Minister of the State had said that there were 16 cases against Srikanth Pujari and barring the 1992 riot case, he had been discharged in all the cases. “I would urge both of them to tender a public apology for giving false information,” he said.

Media personnel waiting outside the prison for the release of Srikanth Pujari in Hubballi, on Saturday.

Media personnel waiting outside the prison for the release of Srikanth Pujari in Hubballi, on Saturday. | Photo Credit: PTI

Meanwhile, speaking to presspersons in Dharwad, Union Minister Pralhad Joshi termed the arrest a result of appeasement politics of the Congress. He said that while anti-social elements involved in rioting appeared innocent for the Congress leaders, those fought for Ram Mandir appeared like criminals to them. Because of the fight of people, ‘karsevak’ had been released from the jail now, he said.

