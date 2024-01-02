Srikanth Poojari’s arrest in 31-year-old case related to Ram temple agitation triggers political backlash in Hubballi

January 02, 2024 08:02 pm | Updated 08:02 pm IST - HUBBALLI

The arrest of Srikanth Poojari, in connection with a case pertaining to violence on December 5, 1992, has triggered political backlash, with BJP leaders going up in arms against the Congress government terming it anti-Hindu and accusing it of targeting Hindutva activists.

Leader of Opposition in the Assembly R. Ashok, who held a press conference in Bengaluru on Monday to condemn the arrest, will go to Hubballi on Wednesday to lead a protest against the police action.

In fact, Hubballi witnessed a late-night protest on Monday night by Vishwa Hindu Parishat (VHP) activists in front of the Town Police Station accusing the police of targeting Hindutva activists just before the inauguration of Ram Temple in Ayodhya.

The protestors led by Sanjeev Badaskar, Jayateerth Katti and others finally withdrew the protest after Deputy Commissioner of Police Rajiv promised looking into the matter and rectifying lapses, if any.

Hubballi Dharwad Central MLA Mahesh Tenginakai, who met the family members of the arrested man, too accused the government of appeasement politics and said that the party will stand with Srikanth Poojari.

On Tuesday, Union Minister of Parliamentary Affairs, Coal and Mines Pralhad Joshi lambasted the Congress government accusing it of taking appeasement politics to a new peak. Mr. Joshi told presspersons that at a time when Ram Temple had taken shape at Ayodhya, the Congress is confused over whether to welcome it or not. And, the arrest of a Hindutva activist in a 31-year-old case is an indication of the state-of-mind of the Congress government, he said.

Addressing a press conference in Hubballi, the former MLA and State president of SSK Samaj Ashok Katwe too has accused the Congress government of appeasement politics and said that the community members will participate in the agitation to be held by BJP on Wednesday.

‘BJP is politicising issue’

These statements of the BJP leaders have been strongly condemned by Hubballi Dharwad East MLA Prasad Abbayya, who has, in turn, accused the BJP of politicising the issue for electoral gains.

Mr. Abbayya told presspersons that the BJP is upset over the appreciation the Congress government has received for its “good governance” and is trying to rake up petty issues and twist them to suit its political needs.

On the proposed agitation by leader of Opposition in the Assembly R. Ashok in Hubballi, Mr. Abbayya said that it may have been justifiable if Mr. Ashok is doing it for any development issue. Instead, he is trying to politicise a police action taken in due course of law, he said.

14 cases

Meanwhile, it has emerged that the arrested person [Srikanth Poojari] from Channapet has 14 pending cases against him in different police stations. The cases pertain to the charge of sale of illicit liquor, rioting and gambling.

