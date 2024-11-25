Sri Sri Ravi Shankar urges people to plant at least five trees each in their lifetime

Spiritual leader and Art of Living founder Sri Sri Ravi Shankar has hailed Goa Governor P.S. Sreedharan Pillai as an exemplary role model in nature conservation.

Speaking at a function to release the Governor’s 246th book, titled, 1,008 Vaman Vrikshas In Goa Raj Bhavan, at the Durbar Hall of The Raj Bhavan in Panaji recently, he lauded Mr. Pillai’s unwavering dedication to environmental preservation.

He urged everyone to take a pledge to plant at least five trees each in their lifetime, said a release.

Sri Sri Ravishankar spoke of the Governor’s remarkable initiative in creating a garden comprising 1,008 Vaman Vrikshas and rare plant species.

He also commended the implementation of Vriksha Ayurveda treatment for the rejuvenation of the aged and diseased trees, underscoring the forward-thinking approach demonstrated in the Governor’s environmental endeavours.

“His books on ecological preservation serve as a valuable legacy for future generations. The oxygen generated by the thousands of newly cultivated plants and trees at The Raj Bhavan is a significant contribution towards purifying the atmosphere and sustaining life,” he said.

Mr. Pillai and his wife and advocate K. Reetha were present.

