ADVERTISEMENT

Sri Sri Ravi Shankar urges people to plant at least five trees each in their lifetime

Published - November 25, 2024 07:53 pm IST - Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau

Sri Sri Ravi Shankar (right) releasing a book written by Goa Governor P.S. Sreedharan Pillai at a ceremony in Panaji recently. Mr. Pillai, his wife K. Reetha are seen. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Spiritual leader and Art of Living founder Sri Sri Ravi Shankar has hailed Goa Governor P.S. Sreedharan Pillai as an exemplary role model in nature conservation.

ADVERTISEMENT

Speaking at a function to release the Governor’s 246th book, titled, 1,008 Vaman Vrikshas In Goa Raj Bhavan, at the Durbar Hall of The Raj Bhavan in Panaji recently, he lauded Mr. Pillai’s unwavering dedication to environmental preservation.

He urged everyone to take a pledge to plant at least five trees each in their lifetime, said a release.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sri Sri Ravishankar spoke of the Governor’s remarkable initiative in creating a garden comprising 1,008 Vaman Vrikshas and rare plant species.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

He also commended the implementation of Vriksha Ayurveda treatment for the rejuvenation of the aged and diseased trees, underscoring the forward-thinking approach demonstrated in the Governor’s environmental endeavours.

“His books on ecological preservation serve as a valuable legacy for future generations. The oxygen generated by the thousands of newly cultivated plants and trees at The Raj Bhavan is a significant contribution towards purifying the atmosphere and sustaining life,” he said.

Mr. Pillai and his wife and advocate K. Reetha were present.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US