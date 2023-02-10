Sri Siddharoodha Jatra Mahotsav from February 13

February 10, 2023 07:51 pm | Updated 07:51 pm IST - HUBBALLI

The annual Sri Siddharoodha Jatra Mahotsava, which attracts devotees from across Karnataka and neighbouring States, including Maharashtra, Goa and Andhra Pradesh, will be held from February 13 to 21.

Addressing presspersons in Hubballi on Friday, chairman of Sri Siddharoodha Swami Trust Committee Dharanendra Javali said that various programmes will be held as part of the annual fair, which was first held 121 years ago.

Mr. Javali said that the Pallakki Utsav of Sri Siddharoodha Swami and a whole-night Jagaran will be held on February 18. And, the next day, the Rathosava of Sri Siddhroodha Swami will be held. As lakhs of people are expected to participate in the event on February 19, all arrangements will be made for the convenience of the visiting devotees, he said.

Elaborate police bandobst will be made and the Health Department has been requested to set up emergency medical centre on the mutt premises. Meanwhile, members of autorickhaw associations have come forward to provide free service to devotees on February 18 and 19, he said.

Mr. Javali said that from February 13 to 18, artistes from across the State and neighbouring States will present music and cultural programmes. And, on all the days of the annual fair, food will be served to devotees as many philanthropists and merchants have come forward to bear the expenses, he said.

Trustees S.K. Kolaku and Govind Mannur were present.