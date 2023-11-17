Sri Siddharameshwar Primary and High School in Belagavi to mark 50th anniversary

November 17, 2023 08:15 pm | Updated 08:15 pm IST - Belagavi

Sri Siddharameshwar Primary and High School in Belagavi, which boasts celebrity alumni like Jnanpith awardee writer Chandrashekar Kambar, will mark its 50th anniversary celebrations this year.

S.M. Jamadar, retired IAS officer, will inaugurate the celebrations at the school campus in the Naganur Rudrakshi mutt in Belagavi on December 7.

Centenarian Sri Shivabasava Swami had started the school to provide quality Kannada medium education to students of northern Karnataka in 1972. The education society was formed in 1969. The mutt started a free boarding for poor students. Now, it has grown to have 11 educational institutions, including higher educational institutions.

Over 8,000 students have passed out of the school in these 50 years. The alumni include eminent educationist K.B. Gudasi, vice chancellor of Karnataka University Dharwad, journalist Murugesh Shivapooji, several seers of Lingayat mutts in Karnataka and neighbouring states, defence officers and civil servants, K.B. Hiremath, society secretary said in a release. All the alumni have been invited to participate. Some achievers will be felicitated.

Sri Gurusiddha Rajayogindra swami of Mooru Savira mutt, Sri Tontada Siddharama Swami of Gadag, Sri Allama Prabhu Swami and others will be present at the ceremony.

