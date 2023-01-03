ADVERTISEMENT

Sri Siddeshwar Swami cremated

January 03, 2023 09:14 pm | Updated 09:14 pm IST - Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau

Sri Siddheshwar Swami of Jnana Yogashrama | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Sri Siddeshwar Swami of Jnana Yogashrama was cremated with State honours in Vijayapura on Tuesday night.

Sri Basavalinga Swami, head of the ashrama, and other religious leaders lit the pyre at around 9 p.m.

The cremation was organised at the ashrama, after the body was kept for public viewing on the Sainik School Grounds till evening. The final rites were carried out as per the wishes of the seer.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Sri Nirbhayananda Swami of Ramakrishna Vivekananda Ashrama, Sri Adrushya Kadasiddeshwar Swami, Sri Basavalinga Pattaddevaru of Bhalki Hiremath, Sri Shivakumar Shivacharya Swami and others were present during the cremation.

Traders of Vijayapura observed a voluntary, near-total bandh on Tuesday. Most of the shops and offices remained closed. The district administration had announced a holiday for schools and colleges.

Dargah committee member Abdul Hamid Mushrif said that most shops in the Muslim dominated old city area remained closed. He recalled that special prayers were held in the Abdul Razak Khadri Dargah on Sunday and Monday, when the seer was seriously ill.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US