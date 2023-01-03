Sri Siddeshwar Swami cremated

January 03, 2023 09:14 pm | Updated 09:14 pm IST - Belagavi

Sri Siddeshwar Swami of Jnana Yogashrama was cremated with State honours in Vijayapura on Tuesday night.

Sri Basavalinga Swami, head of the ashrama, and other religious leaders lit the pyre at around 9 p.m.

The cremation was organised at the ashrama, after the body was kept for public viewing on the Sainik School Grounds till evening. The final rites were carried out as per the wishes of the seer.

Sri Nirbhayananda Swami of Ramakrishna Vivekananda Ashrama, Sri Adrushya Kadasiddeshwar Swami, Sri Basavalinga Pattaddevaru of Bhalki Hiremath, Sri Shivakumar Shivacharya Swami and others were present during the cremation.

Traders of Vijayapura observed a voluntary, near-total bandh on Tuesday. Most of the shops and offices remained closed. The district administration had announced a holiday for schools and colleges.

Dargah committee member Abdul Hamid Mushrif said that most shops in the Muslim dominated old city area remained closed. He recalled that special prayers were held in the Abdul Razak Khadri Dargah on Sunday and Monday, when the seer was seriously ill.