Sri Siddalingeshwar Swami passes away

October 16, 2023 06:23 pm | Updated 06:23 pm IST - Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau

Sri Siddalingeshwar Swami of Duradundeshwar Siddha Samsthan Math passed away in Arabavi of Belagavi district on Sunday night.

He was 75.

The swami collapsed before the night’s prayers. The math staff took him to a hospital. But doctors declared him brought dead.

He headed the math for over 50 years and managed the educational institutions run by it.

His family hailed from Salahalli near Ramdurg in Belagavi district. He had been brought to the math in his childhood and then, anointed as the 11th seer of the math.

