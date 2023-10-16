HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Sri Siddalingeshwar Swami passes away

October 16, 2023 06:23 pm | Updated 06:23 pm IST - Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau

Sri Siddalingeshwar Swami of Duradundeshwar Siddha Samsthan Math passed away in Arabavi of Belagavi district on Sunday night.

He was 75.

The swami collapsed before the night’s prayers. The math staff took him to a hospital. But doctors declared him brought dead.

He headed the math for over 50 years and managed the educational institutions run by it.

His family hailed from Salahalli near Ramdurg in Belagavi district. He had been brought to the math in his childhood and then, anointed as the 11th seer of the math.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.