Sri Shivarathreeshwara Jayanti on January 10

January 07, 2024 07:53 pm | Updated 07:53 pm IST - MYSURU

The 1064th Jayanti celebrations of Sri Shivarathreeshwara Shivayogi, founder of Suttur mutt, will be celebrated on January 10 at Suttur in Nanjangud taluk of Mysuru district.

The Jayanti celebrations will be marked by Rudrabhisheka, chanting of sahasranamavalli, Shivashtothara, Shivarathreeshwarashtothara and other rituals which will commence from 3 a.m. A procession featuring the chariot or the ratha will commence at 9.30 a.m. along with the processional deity which will accompany the procession and will reach the mutt after passing through the major roads of Suttur.

The mutt has also organised chanting by school students at 9 a.m. followed by prize distribution at 10.30 a.m. An almanac of the suttur mutt will also be released on the occasion.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT