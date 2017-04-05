Sri Ramnavami celebrated across Mysuru

The city celebrated Ramnavami on Wednesday with many temples holding special prayers to mark the occasion.

As part of the celebrations, cultural programmes were also held in temples dedicated to Lord Ram.

Among the temples that witnessed a rush were the Maruti temple in Saraswathipuram, Kote Anjaneya Swamy temple near Mysuru Palace, Sri Rama Mandira in Krishnamurthypuram, Sri Aralikatte Ramamandira on Jayalakshmi Vilas Road and several others.

With the city under the grip of blistering heat, the distribution of buttermilk and juice, a tradition practised during the festival, brought much respite and was in great demand across the city. ‘Kosambari’ and Kadale Kalu prasad was also distributed to devotees outside the temples.

Cultural programmes in the evening are a tradition associated with celebrations, and more than ten to twelve organisations conducted concerts, bringing in artists of repute to perform. Ramabhyudaya Sabha, Ramaseva Mandali Charitable Trust were some of these.