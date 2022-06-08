Sri Rama Sene stages protest outside Shettar’s residence

Members of the Sri Rama Sene staged a sit-in outside the residence of the former Chief Minister Jagadish Shettar in Hubballi on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: KIRAN BAKALE

Sri Rama Sene chief Pramod Muthalik has threatened to sing bhajans using loudspeakers outside the residences of BJP legislators as a mark of protest against the State government’s alleged failure to ensure adherence to the Supreme Court order on the use of loudspeakers in mosques.

On Wednesday, Mr. Muthalik, along with members of the sene, staged a sit-in outside the residence of the former Chief Minister Jagadish Shettar and demanded that BJP legislators raise their voice for strict implementation of the Supreme Court order.

Raising slogans against the State government and the BJP legislators, the protesters alleged that none of the BJP legislators was raising their voice against use of loudspeakers in mosques.

Mr. Muthalik told presspersons that although Sri Ram Sene had launched an agitation against the use of loudspeakers in mosques for azan for close to a year, none of the BJP legislators had opened their mouth.

He said that BJP legislators wanted the support of the ‘sangh’ but not its ideology’. They wanted the votes of Hindus but not Hindutva, he alleged. He said Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai should learn from Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath who brought down 60,000 loudspeakers in a month.

“We are staging the protest to expose BJP leaders on the injustice being done to Hindus by them. If the same situation continued, then in the next election we will teach you a lesson by exercising the NOTA option,” he warned.

He said that BJP’s slumber was the reason for the continued use of loudspeakers in the mosques. “We are urging the government to take action as per the Constitution and law of the land,” he said.