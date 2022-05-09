Sri Rama Sene launches campaign against azan in Karnataka with early morning bhajans

Police personnel posted around temples and some persons have been detained

Sri Rama Sena chief Pramod Mutalik at the Anjaneya temple in Mysuru where he launched the suprabhata campaign and sang devotional songs on May 9, 2022. | Photo Credit: M A Sriram

Sri Rama Sena, which has been opposing azan (call for prayer) on loudspeakers, launched a campaign of playing Suprabhata, bhajans or Hanuman Chalisa on loudspeakers early in the morning in some parts of Karnataka on May 9.

Sena chief Pramod Mutalik, who arrived at the Anjaneya Swamy temple in Tripura Bhairavi mutt in Shivarampet in Mysuru before the crack of dawn, offered prayers and played suprabhata on the loudspeaker. Mr Mutalik and his supporters also sang devotional songs. He later visited the Anjaneya Swamy temple in Agrahara, where also the suprabhata was played. Police had been deployed around both the temples.

In Bengaluru

Security has been stepped up in and around temples across Bengaluru. As many as 10 Hindutva activists were detained when they came to recite Hanuman Chalisa at Jaya Anjaneya temple in Vivek Nagar in the early hours of May 9. There was a heated argument before they were detained.

As a precautionary measure, the jurisdictional police met the temple management committee and deployed personnel to monitor the situation.

Bengaluru Police Commissioner Kamal Pant met the Chief Minister and Home Minister to brief them about the developments.

Speaking to reporters in Mysuru, Mr Mutalik criticised the arrest of Hindutva activists who tried to participate in the campaign in Bengaluru.

In north Karnataka

Members of the Sene played devotional songs at high volume at Anjaneya temple in Santosh Colony in Kalaburagi city, and at Karuneshwar mutt of Andola in Jewargi taluk during the azan at 5 a.m.

Sene’s State president Siddalinga swami, who had set May 8 as the deadline for removal of loudspeakers from mosques, has organised a rally playing bhajan songs in Kalaburagi on May 9 noon.

Bhajans were played in the Ashwath Narayana Swamy and Padakate Anjanayya temples in Hosapete of Vijayanagara district. Some incidents of Hanuman Chalisa and Bhajan recitation in the morning were reported from a few temples in Belagavi too.

In coastal Karnataka

One Sri Rama Sene activist played Hanuman Chalisa and songs on revered spirit Koragajja before the Shivaji statue in Moodushedde on the outskirts of Mangaluru on May 9 morning. He has been detained by the police.