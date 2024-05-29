Sri Ram Sene launches helpline for Hindu girls affected by Love Jihad

Sri Ram Sene Karnataka launched in Hubballi on Wednesday a helpline to help Hindu girls affected by Love Jihad.

Addressing presspersons after the launch of the helpline, State president of the sene Pramod Mutalik said that the helpline is being launched simultaneously at four centres in the State, including Hubballi.

Mr. Mutalik said that two girls have already been murdered in Hubballi, sending shockwaves across the country and raising concerns over the safety of Hindu girls.

Those affected by Love Jihad can call the helpline number Ph: 9090443444 set up by Sri Ram Sene. This helpline will work round the clock, he added.

He said that through the helpline, a dedicated team of counsellors and activists will hear grievances or complaints of the affected girls, counsel them and stand in support of them in times of crisis.

Mr. Mutalik said that the helpline is aimed at giving assurance to the Hindu girls that Sri Ram Sene will be with them, if they are troubled by people with Jihadi mindset.

‘Against forcible conversion’

In Kalaburagi, it was, during the launch, said that the helpline will help check forcible conversion of Hindu girls.

National honorary president of Sri Ram Sene Siddalinga Swami, addressing presspersons in Kalaburagi on Wednesday, said that Love Jihad cases are on the rise in Karnataka.

Siddalinga Swami said that Love Jihad is a conspiracy under which young women are targeted by Muslim men for conversion either by feigning love, marriage or kidnapping. Many women have lost their lives in such cases, he added.

Giving data, he said that 2,667 such cases were reported in 2006 and there have been 2,195 such cases between 2009 and 2012 in Kerala. According to police reports, 21,000 women went missing in Karnataka between 2014 and 2019.

