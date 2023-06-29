ADVERTISEMENT

Sri Ram Sena members beat up cattle trader

June 29, 2023 08:39 pm | Updated 08:39 pm IST - Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau

Sri Ram Sena members assaulted a young cattle trader on suspicion of publicly slaughtering animals on the occasion of Bakrid festival at Mushtigeri village in Bagalkot district on Thursday.

Azaruddin Hullikeri of Kerur village was selling beef packed in plastic bags in a roadside tent, they alleged. They took the accused to the police station later. The police have not registered a case yet. The Sri Ram Sena members told the police that a team of around 20 people had slaughtered the cows. Mr. Hullikeri denied the allegations.

The Sri Ram Sena took out a rally in Badami against alleged cow slaughter in the district on Bakrid. They raised slogans and burnt tyres at Ramdurga circle.

