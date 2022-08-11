Sri Ram Sena files complaint against Zameer Ahmed Khan

August 11, 2022 21:50 IST

Right-wing organisation Sri Rama Sena filed a complaint against Chamarajpet Congress MLA Zameer Ahmed Khan on Thursday.

Sri Rama Sena Bengaluru president Chandrasekhar R. filed the complaint alleging that Mr. Khan was trying to instigate communal tension by preventing Hindus from celebrating Ganesha festival at Idgah Maidan in Chamarajpet.

Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) recently announced that the Maidan belonged to the Revenue Department.

The right-wing groups had submitted a letter to the Bengaluru Urban District Commissioner on Wednesday seeking permission to celebrate Independence Day at the Maidan.

Revenue Minister R. Ashok had said that if anyone wants to celebrate an event at the Maidan, they will have to take permission from the Bengaluru DC.

Earlier Mr. Khan, had said that the national flag will be hoisted on Republic Day, Independence Day, and on November 1 at the Idgah Maidan.