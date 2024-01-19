GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Sri Ram Mandir Kalsarohana in Hubballi

January 19, 2024 09:25 pm | Updated 09:25 pm IST - HUBBALLI

The Hindu Bureau

The Brahmin Seva committee of Navanagar, Hubballi, has organised Sri Ram Mandir Kalsarohana on January 22 at 11.20 a.m. by Sri Sri Krishnananandateerth Swami of Shakatapur, Chikkamagaluru.

Addressing presspersons in Hubballi on Friday, the Vice President of the Seva Samiti Narendra Kulkarni said that the ‘Kalasarohana’ would be he held at Sri Ram community hall at Navanagar. The principal of Sri Shankaracharya Sanskrit School, Dharwad, Nyayachudamani Bramhshri Rajeshwar Shastri, scholar Madhusudan Shastri Hampiholi would participate in the event.

Union Minister for Parliamentary Affairs, Coal and Mines Pralhad Joshi, Labour Minister Santosh Lad and others will participate as guests.

