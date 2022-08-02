Sri Raghavendra Swamy Aaradhane from Aug. 10

Peetadhipathi of Sri Raghavendra Swamy Mutt Subudhendra Tirtha Swami addressing a press conference in Mantralayam, Kurnool district, Andhra Pradesh, on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: Santosh Sagar

August 02, 2022 19:21 IST

Peetadhipathi of Sri Raghavendra Swamy Mutt in Mantralayam, Kurnool district of Andhra Pradesh, Subudhendra Tirtha Swami has said that the 351st Aaradhane of Sri Raghavendra Swami will be celebrated between August 10 and 16 in a grand manner.

He was addressing a press conference at the mutt in Mantralayam on Tuesday.

“Due to COVID-19, the mutt could not celebrate the previous year’s Aaradhane. But, this year, the celebrations will be organised in a grand manner, as all preparations for the event are going on in full swing,” Dr. Subhudhendra Tirtha said.

“As part of the Aaradhane, Poorvaradhane will be held on August 12 and achievers from various sectors will be felicitated. And, Madhyaradhane will be held on August 13,” he said.

During these days, special pujas will be conducted. And, lakhs of people from across the State and also from neighbouring Karnataka, Telangana, Maharashtra and Kerala are expected to participate. Therefore, steps have been taken to provide all civic facilities to them, he said.

Dr. Subhudhendra Tirtha also said that the mutt is ready to provide the required land for a private airport in Mantralayam if private organisations come forward to take up a project. He, however, said that it will be difficult to get approval to establish an airport in Mantralayam, as airports have already been sanctioned in Raichur in Karnataka and Kurnool.

A devotee from Bengaluru has come forward to establish a Sri Ram idol opposite the Anjaneya idol near the mutt, he said and added that work on carving the idol is on.