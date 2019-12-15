Karnataka

Sri Raghavendra Swami’s blessings helped me become Minister: Joshi

Religious leaders at the function in Raichur on Saturday.

Religious leaders at the function in Raichur on Saturday.   | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

more-in

Srimatsameerasamaya Samvardhini Sabha, Srimanyayasudha Mangala Mahotsava, and Haridasa Sammelana was performed at the branch mutt of Sri Raghavendra Swami Temple here on Saturday.

Subudhendra Tirtha Swami, peethadhipathi of the mutt, Vidhyakanva Viraja Tirtha Swami of Kanva Mutt, and Vishwabhushana Tirtha Swami of Balagaru Mutt inaugurated the event with deepaprajwalanam and performed vedavyasa puja.

Union Minister for Parliamentery Affairs Pralhad Joshi and others took part in the event.

Mr. Joshi said that because of the blessing of Sri Raghavendra Swami, he had become an MP and also became a Cabinet Minister.

He also claimed that the peethadhipathi of the mutt not only inspired Brahmins but also other communities.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Karnataka
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 15, 2019 7:01:01 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/karnataka/sri-raghavendra-swamis-blessings-helped-me-become-minister-joshi/article30310400.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY