Sri Raghavendra Swami’s blessings helped me become Minister: Joshi

Srimatsameerasamaya Samvardhini Sabha, Srimanyayasudha Mangala Mahotsava, and Haridasa Sammelana was performed at the branch mutt of Sri Raghavendra Swami Temple here on Saturday.
Subudhendra Tirtha Swami, peethadhipathi of the mutt, Vidhyakanva Viraja Tirtha Swami of Kanva Mutt, and Vishwabhushana Tirtha Swami of Balagaru Mutt inaugurated the event with deepaprajwalanam and performed vedavyasa puja.
Union Minister for Parliamentery Affairs Pralhad Joshi and others took part in the event.
Mr. Joshi said that because of the blessing of Sri Raghavendra Swami, he had become an MP and also became a Cabinet Minister.
He also claimed that the peethadhipathi of the mutt not only inspired Brahmins but also other communities.
