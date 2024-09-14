GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Sri Narayan Guru Jayanthi celebrated in Mysuru

Published - September 14, 2024 07:38 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau
A procession of folk and cultural troupes was taken out in Mysuru on Saturday on the occasion of Sri Narayana Guru Jayanthi celebrations in Mysuru on Saturday.

| Photo Credit: M.A. Sriram

A colourful procession was taken out in the city on Saturday to the occasion of social reformer Sri Narayana Guru’s Jayanthi.

After a procession comprising folk and cultural troupes was taken out from Kote Anjaneyaswamy Temple near the North Gate of Mysuru Palace to Kalamandira in the city, Minister for Social Welfare H.C. Mahadevappa inaugurated the Brahma Shri Narayana Guru Jayanthothsava programme at Kalamandira.

Mr. Mahadevappa, who is also the Minister in charge of Mysuru district, offered floral tributes to Sri Narayana Guru and paid his tributes to the social reformer for his crusade against the caste superiority.

Describing Sri Narayana Guru as a social reformer, who raised his voice on behalf of the people, who were subjugated on account of their caste, Mr. Mahadevappa said the society benefited to a great extent on account of his fight against the injustice to persons from lower caste.

The Minister said Sri Narayana Guru realised the importance of education in the society’s march towards progress and opened schools and colleges to ensure that all the people enjoyed their rights. Sri Narayana Guru is also responsible for 100 per cent literacy achieved in the neighbouring State Kerala, he said while pointing out that the social reformer showed that it was possible to establish equality in the society through education.

D. Thimmaiah and C.N. Manje Gowda, MLCs, president of Solur Arya Ediga Mahasamsthan Vikhyatananda Swami, president of Sri Narayana Guru Mahasamsthan, Shivamogga, Renukananda Swami, vice chairperson of the State government’s Guarantee Schemes Implementation Committee Pushpa Amarnath, Deputy Commissioner G. Lakshmikanth Reddy, and others were also present on the occasion.

EoM

