GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Sri Krishna Janmashtami celebrated with fervour in twin cities

Various events mark the celebrations with scores of devotees participating in various public events

Published - August 26, 2024 09:42 pm IST - HUBBALLI

The Hindu Bureau
The idols of Sri Krishna and Balarama specially decorated for the occasion at the ISKCON Temple in Hubballi on Monday.

The idols of Sri Krishna and Balarama specially decorated for the occasion at the ISKCON Temple in Hubballi on Monday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Various events marked the Sri Krishna Janmashtami celebrations in the twin cities on Sunday and Monday, while scores of devotees participated in public celebrations held as part of the festival.

On Sunday, at many places, children dressed as Sri Krishna and Radha and accompanied by their parents marched to the venues where Janmashtami celebrations were being organised.

Seva Bharati, ISKCON Hubballi-Dharwad and various other organisations organised several such events. Various rituals were performed as part of the festivities.

Apart from being dressed as Radha-Krishna, the children also performed to the songs dedicated to Lord Krishna. In several of the venues, breaking the pot of curd contest was organised with different teams of youths participating and competing with each other.

Youths enthusiastically participating in breaking the pot of curd contest organised as part of Sri Krishna Janmashtami celebrations in Hubballi on Monday.

Youths enthusiastically participating in breaking the pot of curd contest organised as part of Sri Krishna Janmashtami celebrations in Hubballi on Monday. | Photo Credit: KIRAN BAKALE

On Monday too, the breaking pot of curd contest was held in a few locations. The crowd cheered as youths held each other tightly making circles, while other youths climbed over them to form human pyramids to reach the pot tied at a height. The winners were rewarded with prizes.

ISKCON Temple located in between Hubballi and Dharwad witnessed large crowds on both the days, with devotees standing in long queues to get darshan of the deities.

The entire temple wore a festive look with various types of decorations. The two-day celebrations began with Mangala Arati at 4.30 a.m. on Sunday and continued with various rituals throughout the day.

On Monday, the temple observed the grandest of celebrations to commemorate the appearance on Earth of Lord Krishna, which also coincides with the birth anniversary of the founder of ISKCON.

A huge spread of well garnished 108 delicacies, all prepared by the devotees, were offered to the deities, along with a huge laddu weighing 151 kg.

In the evening, troupes of Vidushi Hema Vagmode and Vidushi Sahana Bhat performed cultural programmes.

The  Mahabhisheka of Sri Krishna and Balarama began late in the evening, with the blowing of the conch and continued past midnight.

President of ISKCON Hubballi-Dharwad Rajiv Lochan Dasa delivered a short discourse.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.