Sri Krishna Janmashtami celebrated with fervour in twin cities

Various events marked the Sri Krishna Janmashtami celebrations in the twin cities on Sunday and Monday, while scores of devotees participated in public celebrations held as part of the festival.

On Sunday, at many places, children dressed as Sri Krishna and Radha and accompanied by their parents marched to the venues where Janmashtami celebrations were being organised.

Seva Bharati, ISKCON Hubballi-Dharwad and various other organisations organised several such events. Various rituals were performed as part of the festivities.

Apart from being dressed as Radha-Krishna, the children also performed to the songs dedicated to Lord Krishna. In several of the venues, breaking the pot of curd contest was organised with different teams of youths participating and competing with each other.

On Monday too, the breaking pot of curd contest was held in a few locations. The crowd cheered as youths held each other tightly making circles, while other youths climbed over them to form human pyramids to reach the pot tied at a height. The winners were rewarded with prizes.

ISKCON Temple located in between Hubballi and Dharwad witnessed large crowds on both the days, with devotees standing in long queues to get darshan of the deities.

The entire temple wore a festive look with various types of decorations. The two-day celebrations began with Mangala Arati at 4.30 a.m. on Sunday and continued with various rituals throughout the day.

On Monday, the temple observed the grandest of celebrations to commemorate the appearance on Earth of Lord Krishna, which also coincides with the birth anniversary of the founder of ISKCON.

A huge spread of well garnished 108 delicacies, all prepared by the devotees, were offered to the deities, along with a huge laddu weighing 151 kg.

In the evening, troupes of Vidushi Hema Vagmode and Vidushi Sahana Bhat performed cultural programmes.

The Mahabhisheka of Sri Krishna and Balarama began late in the evening, with the blowing of the conch and continued past midnight.

President of ISKCON Hubballi-Dharwad Rajiv Lochan Dasa delivered a short discourse.