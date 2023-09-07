Sri Krishna Janmashtami celebrated with fervour in twin cities

September 07, 2023 08:01 pm | Updated 08:01 pm IST - HUBBALLI

Residents of Dharwad district, including in the twin cities of Hubballi-Dharwad, celebrated Sri Krishna Janmashtami with fervour with various organisations and temple committees organising day-long celebrations that continued late into the night.

In some localities, the ritualistic pulling of ratha (car festival) was also held by devotees after performing puja at temples of Lord Krishna.

In other temples too, Janmashtami celebrations were held with the devotees offering butter to Lord Krishna. Raising slogans such as Govinda.... Govinda..., the chariots were pulled for a distance by the devotees.

ISKCON Hubballi-Dharwad temple located at Rayapur in between Hubbali and Dharwad witnessed grand Janmashtami celebrations with the festivities beginning with mangalarati at 4.30 a.m. Devotees thronged the ISKCON temple in large numbers throughout the day, while various rituals were performed as part of the celebrations.

The temple wore a festive look with the premises being decorated with flowers. The temple priests performed various sevas and so also, the devotees.

A huge spread of well-garnished 108 delicacies, all prepared by the devotees, was offered to Lord Sri Krishna and Lord Balarama. And, a huge laddu weighing 151 kg prepared with pure ghee was also offered. Devotees sang various devotional songs and there were dance performances and vocal concerts too.

In the evening, a Yakshagana performance titled “Kamsavade” was presented by Kavi Gundu Seetaram Rao of Yakshagana Mattu Samskriti Sangha, Dharwad, which was followed by lively performances by the dance troupe of Mayoor Nrutya Academy led by Hema Waghmode and that of Natyanjali Kala Kendra led by Sahana Bhat.

As usual, the celebrations and various rituals continued past midnight with president of ISKCON Hubballi-Dharwad Rajiv Lochan Dasa delivering a religious discourse on the occasion. The celebrations concluded with a grand mahamangalarati to Lord Krishna and Lord Balarama.