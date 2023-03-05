ADVERTISEMENT

‘Sri Jagadguru Renukacharya tried to create an equal society’

March 05, 2023 07:09 pm | Updated 07:09 pm IST - Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau

Sri Jagadguru Renukacharya Jayanti was celebrated in Dharwad on Sunday.

Resource persons spoke of the life and philosophy of the saint at the event held at Alur Venkatrao Bhavan.

Mayor Iresh Anchatgeri said that Sri Jagadguru Renukacharya spoke of the connecting ideologies of all religions and tried to create an equal society.

It was Sri Jagadguru Renukacharya who introduced religious rituals for more than 18 sects and gave them equal status by setting up religious institutions like mathas, he said.

That is why, he is considered a social reformer as he fought against discrimination based on gender and caste, the Mayor said. He thanked the State government for having decided to celebrate Sri Jagadguru Renukacharya’s birth anniversary as a government programme.

He urged Veerashaiva Lingayat to study the principles of Sri Jagadguru Renukacharya and remain united.

Mr. Anchatageri urged people of all faiths to come together and work in unison for the betterment of society.

Member of Legislative Assembly Amrut Desai said that the Veerashaiva Lingayat are the most populous community in the State but some vested interests are trying to divide it.

Such efforts will achieve nothing but reduce the community’s efforts in getting government benefits and political representation. People should be aware of such attempts and stay away from them, he said.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Shivanand Bhajantri was the president of the programme.

