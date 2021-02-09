Sri Datta Bhagavata released, to come out in 52 languages

Chairman of VRL Group and former MP Vijay Sankeshwar releasing Sri Datta Bhagavata written by Hanamanthappa Vallepure in Hubballi on Monday.

HUBBALLI

09 February 2021 01:46 IST

Policeman by profession and writer by passion, Hanamantappa Vallepure, who has written the voluminous Sri Datta Bhagavata in Kannada, has set out on an ambitious project of getting the book published in 52 languages and to begin with, the book is being published in seven languages, including Nepali.

Speaking after Chairman of VRL Group and former MP Vijay Sankeshwar released the book at a simple function in Hubballi on Monday, Mr. Vallepure, a native of Bidar district, who writes with the pen name, Hamsakavi, said that during his research spanning over 23 years, he had traced the origin of Lord Dattatreya to Nepal.

He has elaborated on various new issues in his book.

Advertising

Advertising

Mr. Vallepure said that he had found during his research and tour of various States in the country that Lord Dattatreya was beyond any caste or religion.

He has tried to elaborate various aspects of him, including his incarnations, in nine sections of Sri Datta Bhagavata.

“I plan to touch upon other aspects in the second volume of the book,” he said.

Releasing the book, Mr. Sankeshwar lauded the efforts made by Mr. Vallepure in writing the voluminous book and said that as a service he would like to get 2 lakh copies of the book printed and supply them at a subsidised price of ₹ 200 each, if the writer gave written consent to it.

Writer Rudranna Chilumi who helped Mr. Vallepure in writing the book and Dattatreya devotees from Nepal who have helped in publishing the book were present.