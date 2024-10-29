SRFGCC hosts special lecture in Belagavi on water-borne pollution

The Chemistry Department of Sangolli Rayanna First Grade Constituent College’s (SRFGCC) organised a special lecture on “Waterborne Pollution, Disease and Corrective Measures” in Belagavi on Saturday.

An authority in chemistry and environmental studies K.S. Rane gave the inaugural special lecture on water pollution and related issues.

“Water primarily sustains our lives but we continue to neglect it. It is unfortunate,” he said.

“Nobel laureate Sir C.V. Raman has hailed it as the world’s most common yet most essential liquid,” he said.

“Studies have shown that one out of three people in the world lack access to potable water. Even in India, millions suffer from waterborne diseases annually,” he said.

“We face challenges from industrialisation and deforestation, inflow of untreated sewage from cities, open defecation, dead animals and chemical inflow. We need to find scientific and sustainable solutions to these,” he said.

He said that there is a steady decrease in Essential Dissolved Oxygen owing to pollutants and the challenges posed by non-degradable material. Then, he spoke of emerging technologies in water treatment.

M.G. Hegde of SRFGCC emphasized the need for interactive and curious learning, likening campus dynamics to chemical reactions that thrive in the right environment.

Prof. Hegde suggested replacing passive learning with an active, engaging and inquiry-driven educational experience.

Faculty members Haimanti Adhikari, Mrunal V. Kangralkar, Naeemakhtar Momin and others were present.