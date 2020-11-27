Karnataka

S.R. Vishwanath quits as CM’s political secretary

Newly appointed BDA chairman S.R. Vishwanath has tendered resignation to the post of Chief Minister’s political secretary. He submitted the resignation on the day of assuming charge as BDA chairman on Thursday.

In his resignation letter addressed to the Chief Minister, Mr. Vishwanath thanked him for the opportunity provided to serve in the post of political secretary. He made it clear that he was relinquishing the post in the wake of the new responsibility provided to him.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Nov 27, 2020 1:23:26 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/karnataka/sr-vishwanath-quits-as-cms-political-secretary/article33189111.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY