S.R. Vignaraj among Tulu sahitya academy honorary award winners

Researcher S.R. Vignaraj

Mangaluru

01 March 2021 00:40 IST

Researcher S.R. Vignaraj of Dharmasthala is among nine persons chosen by the Karnataka Tulu Sahitya Academy for its honorary award.

Kelepu Perade Kelepu, a collection of poems by scholar and former Vice-Chancellor of Karnataka Folklore University K. Chinnappa Gowda and released last year, is among the four books selected by the academy for its book award.

Chairman of the academy Dayananda G. Kattalsar announced the academy’s honorary and book awards for 2018, 2019 and 2020.

The honorary award carries ₹50,000, memento, certificate, and a shawl. The book award comprises ₹25,000 cash, memento, certificate, and a shawl. The awards will be presented on March 7 at a function in Ravindra Kalakshetra in Bengaluru.

The honorary award for 2018 will be presented to Lalitha R. Rai (literature); Ratnakar Rao Kavoor (drama) and A.K. Vijay (cinema).

It will be presented for 2019 to S.R. Vignaraj (literature); Thimmappa Gujaran of Talakala (posthumously for Yakshagana); and to Guruva Koraga of Hiriyadkka (folklore).

The academy has selected Ramachandra Baikampady (literature), Tungappa Bangera (drama) and Ananda Poojary (floklore) for the honorary award for 2020.

It has selected Manna Bajano, a collection of poems by Shantharam V. Shetty and Kombu, a novel by Rajashri T. Rai of Perla for the book award for 2018. A collection of poems Pani Muttu Male by Kushalakshi V. Kulal has been selected for the book award for 2019 and Mr. Gowda’s book has been chosen for the award for 2020.

As a new addition from this year, the academy has announced Bala Prathibhe and Yuva Prathibe awards and Sanghatana Prashasthi for 2020. Each of those awards carry ₹10,000 purse, memento, certificate, and a shawl.

Bala Prathibhe award

The Bala Prathibhe award will be given away to Tanushree Pitrodi (yoga); Sannidhi T. Rai Perla (fine arts); and Takshil Devadiga (folklore).

The Yuva Prathibhe award will be presented to Yogish Shetty Jeppu and Ramesh P. Mettinadkka (organisation); Naveen Shetty (compering); Nagaraj Bhat Bantwal, and Subhash Nayak of Bantakal (research); Bharat Soundarya of Bengaluru (art promoter) and Deepak Padukone (Tulu script).

It has selected five organisations for its Sanghatana Prashasthi. They are Tulu Koota of Kuwait, Tulu Sangha of Baroda, Bengaluru Tulu Koota, Subrahmanya Mahaganapathi Sports Club, Tokuru and Tulu Koota of Udupi.