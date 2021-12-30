S.R. Mahesh’s brother considering options to join Congress

Mysuru

30 December 2021 19:20 IST

Feeling sidelined, he has quit JD(S)

Former Minister and JD(S) leader S.R. Mahesh’s brother S.R. Nandeesh has revealed that he has resigned from the JD(S) and is considering options to join the Congress party.

Mr. Nandeesh, who served as a member of Zilla Panchayat from Mirle constituency in K.R. Nagar taluk, said he had submitted his resignation more than three months ago. Though he has received an invitation from the Congress, he said he is yet to formally join the party.

Mr. Nandeesh accused his elder brother and JD(S) MLA representing K.R. Nagar Assembly constituency of sidelining him to promote his own son in politics. Mr. Nandeesh claimed that his brother resented his participation in public events alongside him and he had taken it in his stride, thinking that his brother was wary of drawing public criticism for promoting family members in politics.

Advertising

Advertising

But, after Mr. Mahesh issued a statement recently that he will be deputing his son Jayant to attend private functions on his behalf whenever he is busy, Mr. Nandeesh said it became clear that his brother was clearing the path for his son’s anointment as successor in politics. Though Mr. Mahesh has claimed that his son does not have political ambitions, Mr. Nandeesh said he foresees his brother’s son entering active politics despite the claims to the contrary by his brother.

Mr. Nandeesh claimed that he had stood by his brother in politics and expressed ‘hurt’ over the failure of his brother to reciprocate his gestures and support.

Mr. Nandeesh also revealed that an MLA from the Congress in Mysuru region had invited him to join the party and had assured him that the party would offer him a chance to contest from any Zilla Panchayat constituency of his choice in the next elections.

“I have quit JD (S) and I am still considering whether I should join the Congress”, he said before adding that talks with the Congress leaders were continuing.

Mr. Nandeesh said he was in politics for the last 25 to 30 years and vowed to continue in politics notwithstanding the efforts of his brother to sideline him. But, ruled out the possibility of returning to JD(S).