S.R. Mahesh says he will not be cowed down by threats and blackmail

Mysuru

06 September 2021 20:02 IST

Welcoming the re-survey of certain parcels of land in his possession in and around Mysuru, former Minister and JD (S) MLA S.R. Mahesh described the directions issued by the Commissioner of Survey, Settlement and Land Records to re-survey the parcels of land as part of the “threats and blackmail” tactics of IAS officers Rohini Sindhuri and Munish Moudgil.

“I will not be silenced or cowed down by these threats and blackmail”, Mr. Mahesh told reporters in Mysuru and alleged that the directions to re-survey the land had been issued in the wake of the allegations he had raised against former Deputy Commissioner Rohini Sindhuri’s role in the distribution of eco-friendly cloth bags in different urban local bodies in Mysuru as part of a plastic-free campaign during her tenure in Mysuru.

Though he welcomed the decision to re-survey the land, Mr Mahesh sought to know from Mr. Moudgil the reason behind according priority to the complaint submitted at the behest of Ms. Sindhuri when there were complaints galore or encroachment in Bengaluru.

Mr. Mahesh said he still stood by the promise he made to hand over to the Governor the choultry which Ms. Sindhuri had alleged was built on rajakaluve and retire from public life if the charges were proved.

The JD(S) MLA said he would raise in the coming session of the State Legislature a demand for withdrawal of government bungalows on 5 acres or 6 acres of land allotted as houses of IAS officers. “What is the need for the government to allot such bungalows to officers when several government offices were functioning from rented premises?”, he said recalling that Ms. Sindhuri during her tenure in Mysuru had built a swimming pool and renovated a heritage building allegedly in violation of the rules.

Unlike MLAs, who have to meet a lot of MLAs in their houses, nobody can enter the houses of these officials, he said. He also questioned the need for deployment of a number of servants and gardeners at the bungalows of IAS officers at government expense.

He said Minister for Cooperation S.T. Somashekar was not favouring him when his opposed the re-survey. “He was only saying that the survey should be as per law”. If any such re-survey was needed even after an exercise was conducted under the leadership of Divisional Commissioner of Mysuru, it requires a clearance from the Chief Secretary, Mr. Mahesh claimed.

He dismissed former Minister A.H. Vishwanath’s support for the re-survey by claiming that the BJP MLC had always been indirectly supporting Ms. Sindhuri.