S.R. Mahesh rues absence of Minister from Mysuru in newly formed Cabinet

Regretting the absence of any representation from Mysuru in the State Cabinet constituted on Tuesday, former Minister S.R. Mahesh accused the BJP government of keeping the slot vacant to accommodate former Minister A.H. Vishwanath.

Addressing a press conference in Mysuru on Wednesday, he described the BJP government as an “unholy” regime” that had turned upside down the conventional practice of regional representation that ensures a ministerial berth to a legislator form Mysuru.

All this has been done only to accommodate a “disgruntled ghost”, who had facilitated the collapse of H.D. Kumaraswamy-led coalition government, Mr. Mahesh said without naming Mr. Vishwanath.

Mr. Vishwanath, who had been elected as JD(S) MLA from Hunsur during the 2018 Assembly elections, was among the 17 MLAs who resigned from the Assembly, leading to the collapse of the JD (S)-Congress coalition government

Mr. Mahesh also regretted that there would be no Minister from Mysuru during the Dasara festivities scheduled to start by September end.

The former Minister, who has already dared Mr. Vishwanath for a “truth test” before Goddess Chamundeshwari to disprove that he had fallen for BJP’s inducements and switched sides, reiterated that he will resign from politics if Mr. Vishwanath denies in the temple that he had succumbed to the BJP’s lure.

Disgruntlement

The former Minister said the BJP government will be able to accommodate only 34 members in its Ministry, ignoring the aspirations of the remaining 80 members. Thos left out will be disappointed and the disgruntlement in the BJP will only increase in the coming days, he felt.

Referring to BJP’s charge that the coalition government had turned transfers into a “commercial activity”, Mr. Mahesh alleged that B.S. Yediyurappa had effected more than 600 transfers ever since he took charge as Chief Minister.

Phone-tapping

Referring to the charges of phone-tapping during the tenure of Mr. Kumaraswamy as Chief Minister, Mr. Mahesh said the BJP government cannot browbeat the JD(S) on the issue.

“If the BJP thinks it can keep the JD(S) leaders on a leash on the pretext of the phone-tapping charges, it is their imagination”, he said before predicting mid-term polls to the Assembly.