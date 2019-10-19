S.R. Mahesh regrets using religious place to settle political scores

A day after his ‘truth test’ with former Minister A.H. Vishwanath at the Chamundeshwari Temple atop Chamundi Hills over bribery charges fizzled out, former Minister S.R. Mahesh returned to the hill shrine on Friday and offered prayers, regretting misusing the religious abode to settle political scores.

Mr. Mahesh admitted that it was a mistake to use the place of worship for settling his differences with Mr. Vishwanath. He said he offered prayers at the shrine for peace of mind. Mr. Mahesh and Mr. Vishwanath were involved in a bitter war of words ever since the latter resigned from the Assembly, facilitating the collapse of the H.D. Kumaraswamy-led coalition government.

Mr. Mahesh had accused Mr. Vishwanath of switching sides in return for monetary inducements, but the latter had rejected the charges. While he dared Mr. Vishwanath to take a truth test before Goddess Chamundeshwari, Mr. Vishwanath counter-challenged Mr. Mahesh to bring his “buyer” to the temple. Though both the political leaders turned up at the hill shrine on Thursday, they returned without coming face to face.

Meanwhile, reacting to the truth test, Mr. Kumaraswamy took potshots at Mr. Vishwanath without naming him and said the people knew the reasons behind the former Minister changing his political colours. The JD(S) leader also sought to draw a parallel between the resignation of MLAs engineered by the BJP in 2008 to save its government and the recent spree of resignation of MLAs in the State.