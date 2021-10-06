S.R. Mahesh at BJP event

Mysuru

06 October 2021 22:32 IST

K.R. Nagar MLA S.R. Mahesh of the JD (S) participated in the BJP’s Modi Yug Utsav programme attended by Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and others in the city on Wednesday.

Mr. Mahesh, who has been a staunch follower of the former Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy and former Prime Minister H.D. Deve Gowda, was seen wearing a saffron shawl and seated with BJP leaders on the stage. The programme was organised by local MLA S.A. Ramdas.

