S.R. Hiremath urges the State to annul the decision of sale of land to Jindal

Terming the State Cabinet’s decision to sell 3,667 acres of land to Jindal company in Ballari district as most retrograde decision, Jan Sangram Parishat (JSP), National Committee for Protection of Natural Resources (NCPNR), Citizen for Democracy, Samaj Parivartana Samudaya (SPS) and other organisations have urged the State government to immediately annul its decision in the interest of the State.

Addressing mediapersons in Hubballi on Friday, S.R. Hiremath, founder president of SPS, said that former Minister H.K. Patil who headed the Cabinet sub-committee on illegal mining in the previous Congress government, had already written a detailed letter to Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy seeking reversal of the decision.

Mr. Hiremath said that the Advocate General of Karnataka Madhusudhan Naik had given a wrong advice to the government without looking into the issue of pending court cases related to the company with regard to illegal mining.

He said that Mr. Patil had clearly stated in his letter that Jindal company had not been absolved of the charges of illegal mining in Ballari district made in Chapter-22 of Lokayukta Report and that the matter was still before the apex court. However, it was unfortunate that the Cabinet had taken such a decision, he said.

Quoting contents of Mr. Patil’s letter, Mr. Hiremath pointed out that the Supreme Court through one of its interim order on the case had said that “all proceedings in relation to these items, if pending before any court, shall remain stayed till further orders of this court”.

He said that as per Mr. Patil’s letter the Jindal company was yet to pay over ₹2,000 crore to the State-owned Mysore Minerals Limited (MML) and such being the case instead of recovering the dues from the company, the State government had taken a retrograde step of selling land to the company.

Mr. Hiremath said that still there was time for the government to annul the decision and the organisations would first appeal to all the Ministers concerned, senior officials and also the Chief Minister to immediately take corrective measures. “If the government does not mend its ways, then we will pursue other options”, he said.