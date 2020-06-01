Karnataka

Squabbles in Cong. Hassan unit

The differences within the Congress Hassan district unit came to the fore at a meeting to discuss KPCC’s president-designate D.K. Shivakumar’s office assuming ceremony, here on Monday.

Many workers came to blows with each other in the presence of KPCC working president Saleem Ahmed and other senior leaders of the party at the district office.

A group of workers found fault with party leader H.K. Mahesh, who delivered the welcome address. They alleged that he did not take the name of leaders representing the minorities’ wing of the party in his speech. A few leaders of the Dalit faction also stood up and alleged that they were being ignored. Senior leaders tried hard to pacify the workers and start the meeting.

Later, addressing the workers, Mr. Saleem Ahmed said the party could regain its strength in the district only if it was strengthened at the grassroots.

Former MLA C.S. Putte Gowda, MLC Gopalaswamy, district Congress president Javagal Manjunath and others were present.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 1, 2020 7:51:41 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/karnataka/squabbles-in-cong-hassan-unit/article31724175.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY