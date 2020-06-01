Squabbles in Cong. Hassan unit

The differences within the Congress Hassan district unit came to the fore at a meeting to discuss KPCC’s president-designate D.K. Shivakumar’s office assuming ceremony, here on Monday.

Many workers came to blows with each other in the presence of KPCC working president Saleem Ahmed and other senior leaders of the party at the district office.

A group of workers found fault with party leader H.K. Mahesh, who delivered the welcome address. They alleged that he did not take the name of leaders representing the minorities’ wing of the party in his speech. A few leaders of the Dalit faction also stood up and alleged that they were being ignored. Senior leaders tried hard to pacify the workers and start the meeting.

Later, addressing the workers, Mr. Saleem Ahmed said the party could regain its strength in the district only if it was strengthened at the grassroots.

Former MLA C.S. Putte Gowda, MLC Gopalaswamy, district Congress president Javagal Manjunath and others were present.