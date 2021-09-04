Sputnik-V vaccine arrives

United Hospital in Kalaburagi appeals to people to get vaccinated

As the vaccination drive against COVID-19 gathers momentum across the country, Sputnik-V vaccine arrived in Kalaburagi. United Hospital, a super-specialty hospital, that had already started giving Covaxin and Covishield vaccines against the pandemic, has now imported Sputnik-V vaccine and begun administering it on Thursday.

“The Sputnik-V vaccine is administered in over 60 countries and has proved itself as a strong answer to rampaging pandemic with close to 93% efficiency in performance. Both the doses of the vaccine are completed in 21 days ensuring the development of immunity in a short span of time,” Chairman and Managing Director of the hospital Vikram Siddareddy said in a media release.

Dr. Siddareddy said that United Hospital strictly adhered to a set of protocols for storage and administration of Sputnik-V vaccine.

He appealed to the people of Kalaburagi and surrounding areas to make use of the opportunity to get vaccinated against the pandemic.