Karnataka

Sputnik V to be manufactured in Dharwad

Dharwad-based Shilpa Biologicals Pvt. Ltd., a wholly owned subsidiary of Shilpa Medicare, will manufacture Sputnik V, the Russian vaccine for COVID-19.

It will be manufactured at Shilpa Biologicals’ Biologics-Research and Development Centre located at Belur Industrial Area in Dharwad. It has entered into a three-year definitive agreement with Dr. Reddy’s to manufacture the vaccine and this will be the first production unit of the Sputnik V vaccine in India. 50 million doses are planned to be produced in the first 12 months.

