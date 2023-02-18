ADVERTISEMENT

Spurned youth throws ‘acid’ at minor girl at Kanakapura in Karnataka

February 18, 2023 11:19 am | Updated 01:00 pm IST - Bengaluru

Kanakapura police have booked the accused under Section 326A of Indian Penal Code for voluntarily causing grievous hurt by use of acid, and various sections of POCSO Act, 2012

The Hindu Bureau

Women and Child Welfare Minister Halappa Achar (right) met the victim at Minto Eye Hospital in Bengaluru on February 18, 2023.

A 17-year-old girl suffered injuries in her eye after a youth threw ‘acid’ on her face at Kanakapura on February 17. The accused, Sumanth, 22, is a resident of Kurupete, where he also works as a mechanic in a garage. He has been arrested. 

The victim suffered injuries in her left eye. She was initially treated at Kanakapura Government Hospital and later referred to Minto Eye Hospital in Bengaluru where she is under treatment now. There are no other burn injuries, police said. 

B.L. Sujatha Rathod, director of the State-run Minto Ophthalmic hospital, said, “She has lost partial vision in her left eye due to the chemical thrown at her. The girl’s left cornea has become hazy with grade 2 acid burns. Her vision has dropped by three lines. Apart from this, the girl has suffered mild burns on her left back, neck and face. Her right eye vision is normal. The patient refused admission, and is being treated as an out-patient.”

Accused proposed a relationship

The girl and the accused were reportedly on friendly terms for nearly a year, but the accused proposed a relationship, which she spurned, police sources said. On February 17 evening, the accused waylaid the victim on Kanakapura Bypass Road and tried to convince her to get into a relationship with him, sources said. But when she resolutely spurned him, an angry Sumanth allegedly splashed a chemical used in the garage on her face. As she immediately turned her face away, the liquid fell only on her left eye, police sources said. 

“In her complaint, the victim has alleged that the accused splashed acid on her face. We have collected the sample and sent it to the Forensic Science Laboratory, Madiwala to ascertain the chemical composition of the liquid,” said Karthik Reddy, Superintendent of Police, Ramanagaram district.

However, sources in Kanakapura police said that the liquid was a thinner, and not an acid. 

Based on the complaint from the victim, Kanakapura police have booked the accused youth under Section 326A of Indian Penal Code for voluntarily causing grievous hurt by use of acid, and various sections of POCSO Act, 2012, as the victim is a minor. 

Minister visits victim

Women and Child Welfare Minister Halappa Achar visited the hospital and assured the girl and her mother that stringent legal action will be taken against the attacker.

The Minister said the government will provide all required assistance in her treatment.

He told mediapersons that the accused has been arrested and an FIR has been lodged in Kanakapura police station. “We have directed the police to initiate stringent action against him,” he said.

