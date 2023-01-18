ADVERTISEMENT

Spurned goods van driver arrested for stabbing college student to death

January 18, 2023 10:49 pm | Updated 10:49 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

The Rajanukunte police on Wednesday arrested a 32-year-old man for allegedly stabbing a college student to death for refusing his marriage proposal.

Madhuchandra, a native of Ananthapura and a goods van driver, stabbed Rashi, 19, a resident of Shanabhoganahalli and BA student at a private college in Yelahanka.

According to the police, Rashi also worked at a guava farm with her mother, where she met the accused and became friends. The accused, married and having a child, proposed to Rashi, but she refused.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Madhuchandra followed Rashi, who was herding cattle back to her house, on Tuesday evening. He confronted her and stabbed her before fleeing the spot. An injured Rashi managed to walk a few yards and collapsed before her grandmother, said the police.

She was rushed to a hospital where the doctors declared her as brought dead. Based on a complaint, the Rajanukunte police rushed to the spot and recovered a Bluetooth device left behind by the accused. He was later tracked down and arrested. The police have recovered the knife.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US