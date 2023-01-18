Spurned goods van driver arrested for stabbing college student to death

January 18, 2023 10:49 pm | Updated 10:49 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Rajanukunte police on Wednesday arrested a 32-year-old man for allegedly stabbing a college student to death for refusing his marriage proposal.

Madhuchandra, a native of Ananthapura and a goods van driver, stabbed Rashi, 19, a resident of Shanabhoganahalli and BA student at a private college in Yelahanka.

According to the police, Rashi also worked at a guava farm with her mother, where she met the accused and became friends. The accused, married and having a child, proposed to Rashi, but she refused.

Madhuchandra followed Rashi, who was herding cattle back to her house, on Tuesday evening. He confronted her and stabbed her before fleeing the spot. An injured Rashi managed to walk a few yards and collapsed before her grandmother, said the police.

She was rushed to a hospital where the doctors declared her as brought dead. Based on a complaint, the Rajanukunte police rushed to the spot and recovered a Bluetooth device left behind by the accused. He was later tracked down and arrested. The police have recovered the knife.