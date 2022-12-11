Spring will reveal who is a cuckoo and who is a crow: Vachanaananda Swami reacts to Yatnal’s charge

December 11, 2022 07:44 pm | Updated 07:44 pm IST - HUBBALLI

The Hindu Bureau

Responding strongly to the charge made against him by the former Union Minister Basanagouda Patil Yatnal, seer of Panchamasali Peetha at Harihar Sri Vachanaananda Swami has said that only during Spring, one comes to know which is a cuckoo and which a crow.

ADVERTISEMENT

Speaking to presspersons in Vijayapura on Sunday, the swami said: “Let Spring come. Only during Spring, you will know which is a cuckoo and which is a crow.”

It may be recalled that Mr. Yatnal, who is leading the Panchamasali movement for 2A reservation, had accused the seer of the Panchamasali Peetha at Harihar of indulging in extortion.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Mr. Yatnal had said that the seer took money from political leaders and batted in their favour to make them Ministers.

He had even said that the seer had taken ₹10 crore from the former Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa. There were a lot of irregularities in the financial affairs of the peetha and that he will raise this issue during the legislature session in Belagavi, he had said.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US