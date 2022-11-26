Spreading the message of pluralism through food

November 26, 2022 09:11 pm | Updated 09:11 pm IST - Bengaluru

To commemorate the adoption of the Indian Constitution on Saturday, Bahutva Karnataka, on Saturday, organised Bahutva Bhojana with the theme of respecting food culture and celebrating pluralism.

ADVERTISEMENT

Advocate Vinay Srinivasa from Bahutva Karnataka said before independence and the adoption of the Constitution, people were discriminated against even in matters of food. “So on this day, we celebrate Constitution Day by eating together with the motive of pluralism,” he said.

Du. Saraswati, activist and author, said healthy food is the utmost necessity for our health and India is known for different food cultures, variety of cuisine, and food techniques.

The participants also rued that at a time when India’s ranking in the Global Hunger Index has slipped, food is still used as an instrument of exclusion.